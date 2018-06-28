Wayne Rooney: Everton Striker Set To Confirm Two-And-A-Half-Year DC United Deal

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is expected to complete a two-and-a-half-year deal with Major League Soccer club DC United later on Thursday.

There will be no transfer fee but it is understood DC United have agreed on a compensation package with the Toffees.

The 32-year-old's deal is worth £10m, meaning he will become the highest paid player in DC United's history.

Rooney is expected to make his debut when the club opens their new 20,000-capacity Audi Field Stadium on 14 July.

Manchester United and England's record goalscorer agreed on a deal in principle last month but was undecided about leaving Everton halfway through his two-year contract.

Rooney cannot sign for DC United until the US mid-season transfer window opens on 10 July.

He will leave the Premier League as its second-highest goalscorer with 208 goals, bettered only by Alan Shearer (260).

Rooney has won five league titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008.