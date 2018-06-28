WAFA's Majeed Ashimeru Happy To Join St Gallen

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru says he is delighted to join Swiss top-flight side St Gallen from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

The midfielder completed his loan move to the Swiss side last Tuesday.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at second-tier Austria Lustenau and managed to score one goal in 11 appearances.

Happy to be part of St Gallen 🇨🇭❤️⚽️







A New Journey begins @FCSG_1879 !!#Maker pic.twitter.com/y8iO18ymgl — Majeed Ashimeru (@MajeedAshimeru) June 27, 2018

St. Gallen finished fifth in last season’s Swiss Super League.

Ashimeru will be playing for his third European club in one year since he signed for Red Bull Salzburg from WAFA where he was star man.