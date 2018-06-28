KP Boateng Shocked Over Germany's Exit At The FIFA World Cup In Russia

German-born Ghana International Kevin Prince Boateng was left in shock following Germany's elimination at the group stages of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The defending World Champions were stunned by South Korea in the final group F game, after scoring two late goals to leave the four times winners of the World Cup with three points and rooted bottom of the log.

Germany became the fourth Champions to exit at the group stages after France, Italy and Spain all suffered the same fate four years after winning the competition.

The 31-year-old who is keenly following the World Cup was surprised by the performance of Germany, hopping on to his twitter handle to state his shock.

The European giants lost their opener against Mexico before earning a last gasp winner against Sweden. With the stakes high, a win could have seen the champions through to the next round. However, they were shocked by a resilient Korea side.

Kevin Prince Boateng's brother who plays for the Germans missed the game due to a red card he received in the game against Sweden.

