Eastern And Volta Region Show Off Their Impressive Football Skills

The Rexona 'Be the Next Champion' campaign 'train' ended at the Eastern and Volta regions, with Alex Agyakwa and Samuel Agyemang emerging as winners to represent the Eastern region.

Obed Nyadroh and Justice Atiemoh were also selected to represent the Volta region in a special talent hunt to select players to compete in the grand finale scheduled to take place in Accra next month.

Hundreds of aspirants from both regions participated in the event.

The footballers thronged the Koforidua Methodist Park in Koforidua Poly and the Police Depot Park in Ho to demonstrate their skills and abilities to be selected to represent their regions.

Laryea Kingston, the official coach took the players through several physical drills and trials to evaluate their capabilities.

The footballers had a fantastic time as the atmosphere at the parks were charged with a lot of cheers and energy. We are impressed by the standard of the competition as well as the excellent performance demonstrated by aspirants, Laryea noted.

The winners of the two regions were full of excitements and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity given to them by the Rexona 'Be the Next Champion' campaign.

The rest of the trials continues in Kumasi, aspirants can visit any of these parks; Red Park (Asawasi) - Friday 29th June and on Saturday 30th June at Sakraska Park at Abuabo. In Accra, Ashiaman overhead pitch - 6th July, Mantse Agbona-James Town-7th July and kawukudi Park- Nima/Mamobi/Kawukudi on Sunday 8th July.