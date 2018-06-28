Eastern Soccer Academy Raises Funds For Multi-Purpose Project

Eastern Soccer Academy (ESA) over the weekend held a fundraising ceremony aimed at building an orphanage home to provide shelter for the less privileged, children and the vulnerable in society through football.

The Osiem based Soccer Academy as part of the fundraising would put up modern training pitches and facilities to ensure it meets international standards.

Mr Ernest Kwabena Addo Tuffour, head coach for the team noted in an interview with GNA Sports, that the academy has the vision to become one of the country's leading football academies known for youth development with professionalism.

'We have been in existence for the past five years and we have so many projects to execute, we recruit players between the ages of 14-23 as well as street children who don't have family support.

'Our aim is to groom these boys in the best possible way, so they can bring out their hidden talents to benefit their families and Ghana as well. Our fundraising and launching today is to let the community and general public know of our intentions.

'We are going to build multi-purpose and modern training pitches that meet international standards for our boys to have a feel of the professionalism out there, so they wouldn't be found wanting when they finally leave our premises'.

According to Mr Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer and owner of Eastern Soccer Academy, 'the academy would develop young talents, who would feed the various national teams with quality players and also to develop grassroots football to the international standards.

'In all this, we are not leaving out education, thus the idea of getting an orphanage home, where we would extend a helping hand to the community and its environs' he added.

Osaberima Adjei Mireku, Chief of Osiem, who was the special guest of honour congratulated the leaders of ESA for planning to have such an impactful project on his soil and pledged to support with lands for the commencement of the project.

'It is a pleasure and delight to witness such as occasion, and on behalf of my elders we pledge our full support to the project and also offer land that can accomplish the project.

'We are ever ready to help raise the image of ESA and Osiem, and we are very happy and proud to be part of such a wonderful initiative and we pledge our full support and blessings to see this project through'.

In outdooring their new Jersey and kits, ESA in a friendly match beat Koforidua Technical University by 3:1 with goals from Bismark Amanor, Habib Bamba and Benjamin Afful.