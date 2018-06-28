Ghanaian Midfielder Leaves Man City After five Loan Spells

Divine Naah has ended his four-year stay at Manchester City by joining Belgian second-tier club AFC Tubize on a permanent deal after his contract at the Etihad expired.

Midfielder Naah, 22, was one of the numerous young Ghanaians to join City from the Right to Dream Academy in his homeland, and like the others, was sent out on loan with a UK work permit impossible to obtain.

The youngster has become something of a globetrotter with loan spells at Strømsgodset (Norway), NAC Breda (Netherlands), FC Nordsjælland (Denmark), Örebro SK (Sweden) and AFC Tubize (Belgium).

His most recent loan spell was at Tubize and they have decided to make his stay permanent by signing him on a free transfer.

Naah has signed a contract until 2020 with the Belgian club.