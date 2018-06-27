2018 World Cup: Germany Knocked Out Of World Cup

Defending champions Germany have been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup after losing to South Korea in Kazan.

Kim Young-gwon's 92nd-minute goal, awarded after a video assistant referee decision, left four-time winner Germany on the brink of elimination.

Then six minutes into stoppage time, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the opponents' half, South Korea gained control of the ball, launched it forward and Son Heung-min tapped into an empty net to score the second and seal Germany's fate.

It is the first time since 1938 that a Germany or West Germany side has not advanced beyond the first section of the tournament, as Joachim Low's side finish bottom of Group F.