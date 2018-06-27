Cosmos Dauda Claims Tagging Of Home Grown Talents As 'Local Players' Demeaning

Former Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda claims the tagging of homegrown talents as 'local players' have affected the image of home-based players.

Dauda, 24, insists Ghanaian journalists have contributed to the growing spate of exodus of players due to the stigma.

The former Might Jets striker insists the confidence of home-grown talents have waned drastically due to the unfortunate tagging.

'Sports journalists call us local players and this has really dented our image. They even make it looks like we don't have the abilities and technical know how to play' He told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

'it is only in Ghana you hear people telling players to stay away from social media and this is not done anywhere but rather at special times'

He added: 'Most Ghanaian players can't talk in front of the camera, they don't have the appetite to, their voices are useless. How can you grow as a player in this system we find ourselves.' He added.

The striker has denied signing a two-year deal with Jordanian side Al Faisaly.

