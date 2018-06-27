I'm Yet To Complete Al Faisaly Move - Cosmos Dauda

Cosmos Dauda has rubbished reports that he joined Jordanian side Al Faisaly - claiming that he is under observation at the club.

The former Hearts of Oak forward was reported to have penned a two-year deal with the most successful Jordanian Premier League side after the club released images on its social media handles.

However, the 24-year-old has refuted signing a contract, claiming he is still under observation at the club.

"I am speaking to you from Jordan got here at dawn and was met by the club officials who arranged my coming because they didn't want negotiations on phone, they wanted to see me in person," Dauda told Oyerepa FM.

"I just woke up to hear the news that I have signed a deal with Al Faisaly. This is false, am yet to sign, am under observation and has just started training with them."

"This is an insult to the club and myself. I have not even spoken to the club management, they gave me a ticket to come here to be observed. I have not signed yet."

"I am in contact with other clubs and with this information out there its going to be difficult for me the other clubs will think am not interested and should this deal fail, what will be my fate and I don't want Al Faisaly to think am desperate."

Dauda was one of four players axed by Hearts of Oak during the second Ghanaian transfer window.