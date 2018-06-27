All Set For Champions Bowl Tourney

The 2018 Champions Bowl Championship is scheduled for the Accra Stadium Tennis Court this weekend.

The juniors' tournament, serves as entry platform into the World Masters Champion Bowl, an international junior tournament held annually in Umag, Croatia. Junior players from all over the country are invited to pitch their strength and skills against each other to determine who represents Ghana in 2018.

The two-day event will have boys and girls between the ages of 12, 14 and 16. Semi-finalist and winners will receive products from the headline sponsor Wilson and Souvenirs and winners from each age category will embark on a trip to Umag, Croatia, to participate in the 2018 World Masters Champion Bowl Tournament in August.

CEO of Zion Management Africa Limited (ZMAL), David Derhnick-Coffie in an interview with tennisgh.com said he is confident the tournament will attract many junior tennis players “This is the fourth year in the Champion Bowl Tournament and it's been very successful and we hope to improve on the success annually and hope the Champions bowl Championship will bring out ATP players for our mother Ghana and again have our Frank Oforis in a few years to come”.

There would be prizes at stake for the winners in the various categories, including tennis equipment.

This year's edition has corporate supports from Wilson International Brand, Special Ice Mineral Water Co. ETC Global Foundation, Indomie Gh Ltd., PMJ Enterprise and Golden Advocates Int. (GAI) (NHYIRAKESY WELLNESS CENTER).