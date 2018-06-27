Volta Region's Redeem D/A Primary Emerges Champion Of 2018 Milo U-13 Competition

Redeem D/A Primary School located at Nkwanta South in the Volta Region has emerged overall winner of the 2018 Milo U-13 Champions League, surpassing over 48 schools across the country.

For their reward Redeem D/A Primary School will receive an amount of GHS15,000, the ultimate Milo U-13 Champions League trophy, medals and assorted Nestlé products.

Sepe Timpon M/A Primary School in Ashanti Region and Myohang Forces Primary in Western Region emerged as the first and second runner-ups respectively.

They will receive GHS5,000 and GHS2,000 respectively with medals and assorted Nestlé products.

The Milo U-13 Champions League was launched in May 2018 and unfolded in three major stages; District, Regional and National finals with over 20,000 school children participating.

In a speech read on her behalf at the finals, Mrs. Freda Duplan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana said, “for the past two decades Nestlé MILO® has invested consistently in Sports Development Programs across the country in collaboration with the Ghana Education Services, with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. We are happy to see a positive reflection of our investment in the lives of these Schoolchildren. Nestlé, in the spirit of Creating Shared Value, will continue to engage, invest and sustainably impact Society.”

Mrs. Duplan congratulated the winners and urged them to continue to transfer and apply lessons learnt on the pitch in the classroom.

Expressing his excitement and admiration for the effort the School children put on the field to win the finals, Mr. Michael Nyonotor, PE Coordinator for Nkwanta South, home of Redeem D/A Primary School said, “We are very excited to be crowned champions of the Milo U-13 Champions League. We thank Nestlé Milo for giving us the opportunity to unearth talents among our schoolchildren. This tournament has helped the school a lot as participation attracts the children to come to school.”

The Milo U-13 Champions League (MCL) is one of the ways Nestlé brings to life its purpose of “Enhancing Quality of Life and Contributing to a Healthier Future”.

In collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and supported by local authorities, the sports event is also in fulfilment of Nestlé’s ambition to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030 while contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 – "Good Health and Wellbeing".