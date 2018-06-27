Former GFA Chairman Nana Sam Brew-Butler Pull Out Of FA's Delegation To Meet FIFA

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Nana Sam Brew-Butler has withdrawn from the Ghana FA's delegation to FIFA over other commitments.

The Ebusua Dwarfs majority shareholder was expected to be part of a four-member delegation selected by the FA to attend the crunch meeting in Zurich on Thursday but have notified the world governing body of his decision to pull out of the crisis meeting citing other pressing business commitments.

The decision means three members of the Ghana FA including Executive Committee member Kweku Eyiah, protocol officer Alex Asante and Elmina Sharks owner Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom will attend the meeting.

The trio will be joined by the country's sports minister Isaac Asiamah, Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor, Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Odame and Member Parliament of Agona West Cynthia Mamle Morrison as they seek to charter a path to restructure football after an investigative piece by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed alleged widespread corruption in the game.