Dennis Appiah Among Five Players To Be Axed By Anderlecht

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is among five players expected to be frozen out by Belgian giants Anderlecht.

French newspaper La DerniÃ¨re Heure the 26-year-old is among a number of players expected to be shown the exit.

The likes of Antonio Milic, Ryota Morioka, Elias Cobbaut and Landry Dimata will be axed from the club for non-performance.

French-born defender Appiah is currently on pre-season with the side in the Netherlands but may not be part of the squad ahead of the new season.

Appiah joined the Purple and Whites in 2014 from French side Caen.

The former Monaco defender made 27 appearances for the Belgian powerhouse.

