Agyemang-Badu Predicts Senegal-Colombia Will Split Points In World Cup Game

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is predicting a stalemate between Senegal and Colombia in Thursday's crunch 2018 World Cup game.

Senegal takes on the South American giants in the final Group H game at the Cosmos Arena.

The Africans will secure passage to the 1/16th stage with at least a draw against Colombia on Thursday.

But Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu feels it will be a draw.

'Senegal versus Colombia is like two African countries meeting because the game will be very physical," he is quoted by 442gh.com

'The Colombians are a very physical side who are very strong in the air and run a lot. They depend on counter attacks because of Juan Cuadrado's the speed.

'Senegal have the quality of a team. They have a good team but at times they lack concentration a bit as we saw what happened in their last game against Japan. Senegal has a better chance to go through but I see the game ending in a draw.'

