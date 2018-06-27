2018 World Cup: Egyptian commentator Abdel Rahim Dies After Team’s World Cup Loss

An Egyptian TV commentator set to analyze Egypt's third and final game at the 2018 World Cup died of a heart attack shortly after the team's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports.

Abdel Rahim Mohamed, a former player and coach, was working for Egyptian state TV and was scheduled to appear on the postgame show. But he suffered cardiac arrest around the time Saudi Arabia scored a stoppage-time winner.

Egypt Today reported that Mohamed 'felt emotional during and after the match due to the poor performance of the national team.'

Mohamed was, according to reports, treated briefly in the building that houses state TV, then rushed to a nearby Cairo hospital. There, after attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead.

Egypt left its first World Cup since 1990 without a point, having lost 1-0 to Uruguay, 3-1 to Russia and 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Its fans chanted 'horrible players' at the team bus as it left the stadium after Monday's finale against the Saudis.