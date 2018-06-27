Consider Stakeholders Views In Restructuring Ghana Football - Michael Osei Tells Gov't

Head coach of Division One side Stars Madrid FC, Michael Osei has called on the government to consider stakeholders view on the forward of football in the country.

Government has taken steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed the rot in football in the country through the premiering of his latest investigative work titled 'Number 12'.

However, it's now unclear when the second half of the Zylofon Cash Premier League will resume.

According to the former Asante Kotoko coach, government should consider suggestions made by stakeholders of the game in its quest to restructure the game.

"I think the government should consider stakeholders views about the way forward of our football," Osei told Light FM in Kumasi.

"We'll definitely come to a conclusion of what should be done for the betterment of the game.

"We should throw our support to the measures which will be taken by the government for the continuation of the game," he added.

"It is an opportunity for anyone who will be tasked to run the affairs of football to learn from the previous mistakes.

"This country is blessed with good players and I think we should all enjoy such talents. If we handle our football very well, we'll get a positive result," Osei concluded.