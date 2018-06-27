DR Congo Football Tycoon Moise Katumbi Goes On Trial Today

The man who took several Ghanaian players to DR Congo side TP Mazembe, Moise Katumbi, is undergoing a trial today after being accused of recruiting mercenaries three years ago.

The trial opens today involving one of Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leaders, Katumbi, who is accused of recruiting mercenaries back in 2015.

Mr Katumbi and six others, including an American national, face charges of attempting to destabilise the country.

The businessman and former governor of southern Katanga province is being tried in absentia. He has been living in self-imposed exile for two years.

Mr Katumbi told the BBC on Tuesday that he intends to return to DR Congo within two months to file his nomination for the December presidential elections.

The tycoon, who also owns TP Mazembe football club, is also involved in several other cases in the country.

He was recently detained briefly at Brussels airport because of an issue with his passport.

Mr Katumbi later said authorities in DR Congo had cancelled his Congolese passport.

On Monday, a group of 50 parliamentarians wrote an open letter to President Joseph Kabila asking him to put "a stop" to what they describe as the "judicial harassment" of Mr Katumbi.

