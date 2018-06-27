''Government Is Not Listening''- Alhaji Raji

Alhaji Ali Raji, former chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has said, the government is not giving a listening ear to certain vital stakeholders in football, as they seek to lead reforms in football administration in the country.

The aftermath of the Number 12 documentary which exposed bribery and corruption in Ghana football, has led to various stakeholders including government, calling for reforms.

According to Alhaji Raji, the government is taking an autocratic approach in their dealings, as resolution reached in the near future, should not lead to any kind of loss for one party, but a win-win situation for all.

''Government is not listening to certain stakeholders in the football fraternity. There is no way you take a basket to the river and fetch water despite you making the attempt of fetching, you would come back home with no water.

'In my own conviction, there should not be a loser in this collaboration, it should be a win-win situation for both the government and the stakeholders,'' Alhaji Raji told GNA Sports.

He further entreated government to engage various stakeholders in their decision-making process as they seek to revamp the football structures in the country

''I appreciate where the government is coming from but the real answers to this problem is from the same people government is not listening to. They must find a way of coordinating so that we find a way together.

''Government has taken a position that is making them malleable and it would certainly not help, despite the significant role government plays in football in the country but you cannot downplay the interest of other stakeholders,'' he added.