Kasim Nuhu Set To Join German Side TSG Hoffenheim - Report

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu is set to finalize a move to German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim, according to media reports.

The 23-year-old guardsman enjoyed a superlative season with Swiss top flight side Young Boys as they clinched the league title.

According to media reports, the former Real Mallorca defender's performance for the Bern-based outfit has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs.

However, it is TSG Hoffenheim who looked to have stolen a march on their rivals by agreeing on terms with the player, and he is set to undergo a medical with the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar Arena outfit ahead of his possible summer switch.

The report further indicated that the Ghana international will arrive in Germany in the coming days to undergo his medicals.

Nuhu scored two goals in his 45 appearances for BSC Young Boys in the just ended season.

He has amassed four times for Ghana with two goals to his credit.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com