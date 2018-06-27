Mubarak Wakaso Names Celtic's Scott Brown As His Best Skipper He Has Ever Played With

Ghana international, Mubarak Wakaso has named Celtic FC's Scott Brown as the best captain he has played with.

The 27-year-old combative midfielder hailed the leadership qualities of the Scottish midfielder while sending wishes on his 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

The duo played together at Celtic during the 2014-15 season under coach Ronny Deila.

Wakaso's assertion will come as a blow to Asamoah Gyan and John Mensah - having played alongside the duo in the Black Stars.

The Deportivo Alaves enforcer opted not to play the friendly games against Japan and Iceland last month.

He has amassed 51 international appearances for Ghana since 2012 with 12 goals.