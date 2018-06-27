Medeama Captain Tetteh Zutah Insists GPL Players Are Learning From The World Cup

Medeama SC Captain Tetteh Zutah says players from the domestic league are learning different systems at the World Cup following the suspension of the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League.

Tetteh Zutah admits players of the Ghana Premier League have taken advantage of the break to do their personal training and learn from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

'Since the league has been suspended, we are affected, so the only thing we are doing now is personal training, just to hope that we will be in shape and hope that we will resume soon.' He told Happy FM

'Fortunately for us, the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup is also helping us, when we come back from training we watch some of the games to learn certain systems and things from some players.'

The skipper of the Tarkwa and Aboso based club has been instrumental as his side have recorded 8 wins, 3 draws and 3 loses in the 14 games played before an injunction was played on the league.

The Mauves and Yellow will resume training on Friday following a three-week break. Medeama are currently top of the Ghana Premier after the first round and are bent on winning the 2017/18 title.

