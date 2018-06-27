Fixtures For Ghana Rugby Sevens Tournament Announced

Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has announced the fixtures of the 2018 Ghana Rugby Club Championship (GRCC) Sevens Tournament scheduled, fixed between June to the end of August 2018 at the Accra and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

This year's tournament is expected to the take the format of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series, where 12 men's and six women's sevens teams would compete in three men's and two women's pools.

Mr Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby, said year's tournament would provide both players and spectators with lots of excitement and fun.

'Sevens Rugby has become a popular format for the Game of Rugby due to its fast pace and shorter game time and the GRCC Sevens would be a spectacle not to be missed. We invite everybody to open up their Saturdays for the following two months and to join us for a day of fun,' Mensah said.

In the Accra section, Accra Rugby Club, Conquerors Sporting Club, Cosmos Buffaloes RFC and Dansoman Hurricanes RFC would play in Pool A, with Lions RFC, Accra Rugby Club 2, Conquerors Sporting Club 2 and Lions RFC 2 making up Pool B.

Matches would be played on the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturdays starting at 8 am with the last match kicking off at 6pm.

Dennis Foundation Sporting Club, Griffons R F C, Western Cheetahs R F C and Stallions R F C would play in the Cape Coast section at the Robert Mensah Stadium.

The women's sevens team will play in the Accra section and would consist of Conquerors Sporting Club, Cosmos Buffalos RFC and Griffons RFC in Pool A while Dansoman Hurricanes RFC, Lions RFC and Griffons RFC 2 will make up Pool B.

The GRCC Sevens Tournament would also form part of Ghana rugby's preparation for its participation in the 2018 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens tournament that will be held in Tunisia between 11 and 13 October.

Summary of Fixtures

Men

Pool A (Accra)

Accra Rugby Club

Conquerors Sporting Club

Cosmos Buffaloes RFC

Dansoman Hurricanes RFC

Pool B (Cape Coast)

Dennis Foundation Sporting Club

Griffons R F C

Western Cheetahs R F C

Stallions R F C

Women

Pool A (Accra)

Conquerors Sporting Club

Cosmos Buffalos

Griffons RFC

Pool B (Cape Coast)

Dansoman Hurricanes RFC

Lions RFC

Griffons RFC 2