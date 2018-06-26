CONFIRMED: Majeed Ashimeru Join Swiss Top-Flight Side St Gallen On Loan

WAFA midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has completed his move to Swiss Super League side St Gallen on a season-long loan deal.

He passed a medical on Monday and was unveiled today (Tuesday) ahead of the new season.

The midfielder spent the last six months of the season on loan at Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger where he excelled by scoring two goals in 15 matches.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at second-tier Austria Lustenau and managed to score one goal in 11 appearances.

St. Gallen finished fifth in last season's Swiss Super League.