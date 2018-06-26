2018 World Cup: Denmark 0-0 France: Five Things We Learned

Denmark joined France in the last 16 of the World Cup after playing out the first goalless draw of the tournament.

FRANCE = GOALLESS DRAWS?

From a neutral point of view, this year’s World Cup has been thrilling mostly because we hadn’t experienced a goalless draw yet. Today, France and Denmark probably gave us the worst match of the World Cup so far. So little goalmouth action and no goals scored. France were the last team to be involved in a goalless draw in a World Cup (2014 against Ecuador) and they are also the first team to be involved in a goalless draw in Russia.

KANTE, THE STANDOUT PERFORMER

Kante has arguably been France’s best player this World Cup. He is always on the move and ready to intercept passes. Today was no exception, Kante won the Budweiser man of the match award. He barely put a foot wrong and is the reason why the Danish attack was so dormant.

GRIEZMANN STILL ON THE PLANE TO RUSSIA

Before the tournament, Griezmann was identified as the key player for France. With France being in a group with Denmark, Australia and Peru, it was fair to consider Griezmann for the golden boot award. His performances so far have been very poor. Although he has a goal (a penalty against Australia), he has been rather silent and almost non-existent in France’s matches. No wonder he has been subbed off in every match.

DENMARK MISS POULSEN

Yussuf Poulsen was suspended against France after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Australia. Poulsen has scored one goal so far Denmark but his contributions have also been key. As a striker who is played out wide by Aage Hareide, he brings his strength and aerial dominance to the wings. Against Peru and Australia, he was an outlet for the Danish side – something they missed today.

CHRISTENSEN, AN OPTION IN MIDFIELD?

Since Kvist’s injury in their first match against Peru, Hareide has tried a few options in the CDM role. Lass Schoene featured against Australia but Christensen played as the CDM for Denmark against France. Christensen usually plays as a centre-back but his ball playing ability made him an option for the CDM position. He had a fantastic game as he kept Griezmann quiet for most parts of the game.