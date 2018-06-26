2018 World Cup: Peru Win First World Cup Tie In 40 Years

Peru recorded their first win at a World Cup finals since 1978 as they beat Australia in the last match of the tournament for both sides.

Australia needed to defeat already-eliminated Peru and hope France beat Denmark in order to reach the last 16, but the South Americans went ahead with a fine, low 15-yard volley from Andre Carrillo.

Excellent defending from Anderson Santamaria denied Mathew Leckie a close-range equaliser as Australia struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, only able to play in the tournament after a tribunal overturned a 14-month drug ban, sealed the victory when he spun and shot into the far corner.

Christian Cueva also hit a post for Peru late on as they finished third in Group C above Australia, while France qualified as group winners after their goalless draw with Denmark.

Peru had played eight World Cup finals matches without a win since they beat Iran 4-1 on 11 June 1978, and this victory was only the fifth in their history.