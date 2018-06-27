Medeama Set To Regroup On Friday After A Three-Week Break

Ghana Premier League side Medeama will resume training on Friday after a three-week break.

The Mauve and Yellows were handed a well-deserved break due to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

We are set to resume full scale training on Friday June 29 after a three-week break #Medsc pic.twitter.com/SN6oPNqNZc — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) June 26, 2018

Coach Samuel Boadu will regroup his charges ahead of the possible resumption of the league next month.

Medeama finished top of the table after the first half of the campaign after a riveting run.

The two-time FA Cup winners will be hoping to continue from where they left off.

