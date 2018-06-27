Cosmos Dauda Signs Two-Year Deal With Jordanian Side Al Faisaly

Former Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda has signed a two-year deal with Jordanian side Al Faisaly.

The 24-year-old joins on a free transfer after ending his contract with the Phobians.

Dauda refused contract extension to facilitate his move to the Arab nation.

He was Hearts' highest scorer two seasons ago.

Al Faisaly is the most successful club in Jordan having won the Premier League crown 33 times.

