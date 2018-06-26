Albert Commey Blasts Ms Gloria Akuffo

The Chief Executive Officer of Premier League side Aduana Stars, Albert Commey has taken the country's Attorney General, Ms Gloria Akuffo to the cleaners for describing the Ghana FA officials as "rogues".

Ms Gloria Akuffo filed petitioned at the High Court to put an Ex-parte injunction on the activities of the Ghana Football Association after Anas Aremeyaw Anas uncovered the rot in Ghana football in his new piece named "Number 12".

In the petition, the football association was tagged as "rogue" and "being a tool of corruption" by the Attorney General.

But the former Hearts of Oak CEO has refused to accept the unfavourable remark by emphasizing his incorruptible nature.

"I don't trust politicians. If they talk about perception, then they should look at themselves," Yahaya Commey told Nhyira FM.

"Since I entered into football, I have never demanded money from a player for helping him," he claimed.

"I don't live beyond my means. I know there are clean people within the football industry so how can all of us be put under one umbrella just because the government wanted to seek an injunction," Commey furiously added.

Yahaya Commey admitted that he is not perturbed by Anas' investigations but thinks government decision to dissolve the Ghana FA will be a disservice to football.

"I'm not worried if Anas wants to investigate Ghana football. What has happened will have positive and negative effects.

"But my concern is that the negative ones out way the positives. The reactions from the government does not help football," he concluded.