GFA Staff In Dilemma Over Jobs And Salaries

Staff of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are in a dilemma over whether their jobs and salaries are still secured following the impasse between the government and the association.

Investigations conducted by the Daily Graphic since the GFA Secretariat was declared a crime scene by the police a fortnight ago revealed that members of staff at the GFA were filled with anxiety as they remain uncertain when the current brouhaha between the government and the association would come to an end.

The government’s decision to liquidate the GFA after the premiering of the video of the investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana Football on June 6 has been met with stiff opposition by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and some vocal club officials.

However, the Attorney General still succeeded in securing a 10-day injunction from an Accra High Court to prevent the GFA from engaging in any football activity after the Ghana Police Service had earlier issued a statement to declare the secretariat a crime scene.

Subsequently, the account of the GFA was frozen to prevent any financial transaction by the association, leading the staff to wonder when they will receive their June salaries, as well as knowing their fate, having been denied access to the secretariat to date.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, some aggrieved members of staff noted that they were astonished at the government’s decision to deny innocent workers of the association access to work, while employees of the National Sports Authority (NSA) were still at post though the chief executive of the NSA and some workers were also implicated in the Anas video.

They described that as an unfair treatment to them, especially where most of the Anas video only captured a few executive committee members of the GFA and not members of staff of the association.

“We are yet to know whether our jobs and salaries are secured after the association’s account was frozen to prevent any financial transaction due to the government’s decision to dissolve the GFA,” a GFA staffer who spoke to the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity said.