Inter Milan Sign Radja Nainggolan From AS Roma

Inter have officially confirmed the signing of Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan on a four-year contract.

The Belgian has joined for a fee believed to be around €24m, plus Nicolò Zaniolo and Davide Santon in exchange.

"Radja Nainggolan is officially a new Inter player," a statement on the Nerazzurri's website reads.

"The Belgian has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri that runs until 30 June 2022.

"Now, having fully matured as a player, it’s time for the Ninja to approach a new and exciting challenge in an Inter shirt. Welcome to the city of Milan, Radja!"

Roma also confirmed the move, putting the initial value of the transfer at €38m, which will include the value of the two players they get in exchange.

"AS Roma can confirm that a deal has been agreed with Inter Milan for the permanent transfer of midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

"Nainggolan, 30, joins the Nerazzurri for an initial fee of €38m.

"In the case of Nainggolan's future transfer, the agreement also includes a sell-on clause entitling the Giallorossi to 10 per cent of any fee received by Inter - up to a maximum of €2m.

"The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Nainggolan, and wishes him well for the future."