C. K. Akunnor Suepended By Ashgold

Premier League side, Obusai Ashgold have suspended their head coach, C. K. Akunnor for failing to resume work with the first team.

The former Ghana international was expected to report back to the club on Monday following a brief break.

However, he was nowhere to be found when the first team converged for training on Monday but was surprisingly seen doing punditry work on TV around the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup.

This is said to have infuriated the top hierarchy of the Miners who decided to place an interim ban on him.

"CK (Akunnor) is currently suspended until further notice,” A club source told footballmadeinghana.com

"The coach has been asked to answer questions as to why he was not at a post at the time he was supposed to be.”