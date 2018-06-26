Redeem Primary Are Milo U-13 Champs League Winners 

Redeem D/A Primary School from the Volta Region were crowned national champions in the Nestlé MILO U-13 Champions League at the Paa Joe Stadium at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after qualifying from the group stages with 12 points.

They beat Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary 2-1 to lift the trophy after players of both teams put up some splendid football skills.

The event, which unearthed many young talents from the various schools, was attended by notable personalities in the football fraternity who witnessed how promising the future of Ghana football looks like.

The schools that made it to the finals were Amasaman M/A Primary School from Greater Accra Region, Redeem D/A Primary School, representing the Volta Region and St. Anthony R/C Primary from the Eastern Region.

Other qualified schools included Kaladan E/P Primary School from the Northern Region, Kundugud Primary from Upper West Region and St. Mark’s Primary School from Upper East Region.

At the end of the event, Myohaung Forces Primary School placed third, Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary, 2nd and Redeem D/A came tops.

Kaladan E/P Primary School won the Fair Play Award and the Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper) went to Alhassan Abdulai from Redeem D/A Primary, who conceded only one goal in the whole tournament.

The top scorer's award went to John Opoku from Redeem Primary with four goals, two in the final game.

The Overall Best Player of the League Award went to Godwin Oklu of Redeem D/A Primary.

All participants in this year's event took home certificates of participation signed by the MD of Nestle Ghana Ltd and Stephen Appiah, the MCL icon.

The third-placed school took home cash prize of GH¢3,000, second placed team had GH¢5,000 and the winner received GH¢15,000 plus the trophy for the tournament.

The MD of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Freda Duplan, in a speech read on her behalf by Ama Amoah, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Ghana Limited, said that Nestlé would continue to engage, invest and sustainably impact society as part of efforts to create the shared value.

“Nestlé MILO, the energy food drink of future champions, remains committed to taking sports to the doorsteps of school-children to help them to lead healthier and happier lifestyles.

“This is in line with Nestlé's ambition to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030 and our purpose of 'Enhancing Quality of Life and Contributing to Healthier Future.'