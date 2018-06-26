CONFIRMED: FIFA To Meet GFA And Gov't Delegation To Resolve Ghana Football Crisis In Zurich

FIFA will meet officials of Ghana government in Zurich to continue with talks on how to fix the current football situation in Ghana on Wednesday.

Last week, a three-member delegation from FIFA were in Ghana to meet the Youth and Sports Minister and other officials of government.

The meeting at the World governing body's office will be the second as both parties try to find a solution to what has been going on in the country.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei Baah revealed that they have been invited to FIFA for other fruitful talks.

“We have been invited by FIFA to Zurich to have final talks on the current situations in Ghana football. The meeting is only between the government and FIFA officials as it was done here and there will be no third party,” Adjei Baah told Happy FM.

However, four members of the Ghana Football Association will join the government officials to meet FIFA in Zurich.

The delegation includes Mr Alex Asante, the protocol and international relations officer, Lawyer Kweku Eyiah, an executive committee member and former GFA vice chairman Nana Sam Brew Butler and Elmina Sharks owner Dr Paa Nduom.

All Football-related activities in Ghana is on hold following Government's decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

