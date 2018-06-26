Romelu Lukaku Misses Belgium Training Ahead Of England World Cup Clash

Romelu Lukaku remains a doubt for Belgium's World Cup game against England on Thursday after missing training on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals from his opening two matches in Group G to help Roberto Martinez's side to six points, with the meeting against England set to decide who tops the group.

Lukaku has had a scan on the "external ligament" damage to his left foot suffered against Tunisia and Martinez says the striker requires another 24-48 hours to return to full training but has not been ruled out of featuring in Kaliningrad.

Eden Hazard, who was also understood to be a concern after picking up a minor calf injury against Tunisia, was present for training at Belgium's base in Moscow.

There have been reports that Martinez could make several changes to his starting line-up for the match against England.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier are in danger of missing their last-16 match if they pick up a second booking on Thursday and could be held back.