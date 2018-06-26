GNPC Advises Ghana Athletics Association To Learn From ECOWAS U20 Games

General Manager for Ghana Petroleum Cooperation, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuako has urged the Ghana Athletics association to learn from the recently held Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) u20 championship.

Ghana over the weekend hosted all fourteen West African Countries at the Cape Coast Stadium for ECOWAS u2o championships. It was the first competition of its kind which saw all West African countries come together to compete at the junior level. Nigeria presented the largest number of Athletes and managed to outperform host country Ghana, going home with more medals.

GNPC was present at the game, particularly represented by their General Manager, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuako as they look to support Ghana Athletics in the coming months to find and nurture talents.

He urged GAA to take a cue from how other countries who performed well at the championships had worked on their athletes to keep them in shape for the games. He believes that GAA needs to have an idea as to where they rank as far as their compatriots from the other West African countries are concerned. This will help them work and match up with them accordingly.

Dr Kwame Baah further urged GAA not to put pressure on athletes, especially young athletes during such competitions. But rather take the opportunity and use such games to groom young athletes.

“At this stage, we shouldn’t be putting too much pressure on them (the athletes) to determine who won but it’s more about competing and learning from your other competitors”.

Additionally, he expressed that competitions of this nature should the opportunities for coaches to determine what else they can also learn from other countries just as the other coaches from other countries do.

The GNPC general secretary also emphasized that at this early stage the focus should not be on who wins the medals but what you can learn from this stage. Particularly because there are people who win at this level but when they get to the senior level others will take over from them.

Team Ghana.jpeg