GFA Saga; Gov’t Will Hit The Wall In Zurich – Takyi Arhin

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhin has stated that the Ghana Government delegation that is expected to go to Zurich in Switzerland will go and hit the wall and come back to sit with Football People to find a way forward.

The astute CEO expressed this morning on Asempa FM that he supports the Government’s decision to take steps to reform the Ghana Football Association (GFA). However, doing it alone without football people who have a big stake in the affairs of football is not the best. So it is about time the lease with football people to look at how best they can go about in the reforming process.

He further rubbished claims by the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame who over the weekend stated that FIFA does not recognize the GFA. According to Godfred Odame, FIFA is very unhappy with the current crisis in Ghana Football that it could not afford audience to the embattled FA at the meeting with the government of Friday.

“It is quite clear from the statement jointly signed by FIFA and the government of delegation, a member of which I was, that FIFA does not even recognize the current FA administration”, he said.

In refuting that pronouncements, Takyi Arhin revealed that the truth of the matter is that FIFA did not agree with the Interim Management Committee that Government set up simply because it is against the status. That is why they are going to work with Government to come up with a new and proper committee that will oversee the running of football in the country.

He also bemoaned how issues that has come up after the premiering of the Number 12 investigative piece is being handled. He believes this could have been handled with football people in a calm manner. And by this time they would have gone to congress to come up with congress to find ways of moving forward with football.

Takyi Arhin urged Government not to also thrown the baby away with the bath water.