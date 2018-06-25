2018 World Cup: Portugal Through After Dramatic Iran Draw

Portugal progressed to the World Cup knockout stages after drawing with Iran in a game full of VAR controversy.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty for Portugal and was shown a yellow card after a lengthy VAR review for a possible red card.

Iran scored a late penalty, given after another video review, and could have snatched a winner in stoppage time which would have seen them through at Portugal's expense.

Ricardo Quaresma put Portugal in front with a sensational goal at the end of the first half.

The late Iran penalty denied the European champions top spot in the group and means they play Uruguay in Sochi in the last 16 on Saturday, rather than Group A runners-up Russia.