Christian Atsu Begins Pre-Season With Newcastle United

Ghana international has begun his pre-season with Newcastle United as gears up for a new season.

The winger will utilize this time to work on his fitness after going through a knee surgery in the latter part of the 2017/2018 season.

After Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Atsu will be hoping to work hard to avoid injuries next season.

Christian Atsu played in 28 games with 2 goals and 2 assists for in the 2017/2018 season.