Majeed Waris Will Join FC Porto On Four-Year Deal - Agent Claims

The representative of Majeed Waris, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has disclosed that Majeed Waris will sign a four-year contract with Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 26-year-old was hugely successful during his loan spell after joining from Lorient prior to last term.

According to reports from the Iberian country, Porto have already given Waris a contract and he will stay at the Dragao up to the summer of 2022.

Porto Manager Sergio Conceicao is reported to be delighted with the output of the attacker despite him failing to score a goal during his loan deal and he believes the Ghanaian can be an integral part of his team.

"Waris belongs to FC Porto. He has an automatic four-year contract with FC Porto after the loan, "Chibsah told Footy Ghana.

