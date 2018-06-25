Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Returns To Ghana After Short Holiday In USA

The Chief Executive Officer of Premier League side Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan is expected to return to Ghana tonight (Monday) after a brief holiday in native country.

Noonan will touch base in the Ghanaian capital, Accra to continue his duty with the former Premier League champions.

He took the break after the first half of the season but the suspension of the league meant he extended the stay.

The American is expected to fast-track the search for a new coach after the dismissal of Henry Wellington.

Seth Hoffman has been handed the job on an interim basis.