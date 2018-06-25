Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt: Five Things We Learned

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's second goal of the 2018 World Cup was not enough to save Egypt as they suffered defeat in their final group game.

The Pharaohs were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia, their first World Cup win in 24 years.

THE SAUDIS PLAYED GOOD FOOTBALL

I must say that the Saudi’s were impressed with the confidence with which they possessed the ball. With 62% ball possession and 22 attempts on goal, Saudi Arabia gave a good account of themselves and ended up worthy winners.

EGYPT’S DEFENSIVE APPROACH TO THE GAME AND WASTEFULNESS

Definitely, more was expected from Egypt other than the performance they came up with. They were too defensive and allowed Saudi Arabia to come at them so many times. A paltry 38% ball possession and 8 attempts on goal was a testament to a lack of attacking audacity. In the first half, Egypt had 3 clear cut chances to go 2 goals up but they spurned them all. At the end, Egypt got punished by their inability to convert those chances they had in the first half.

SALAH’S MOVEMENT, A KEY TO EGYPT’S STYLE

Egypt’s game plan was to sit back and allow Saudi Arabia to have possession of the ball. Whiles the Saudi’s push their defensive line higher in order to play an expansive brand of football, Egypt looked to rely on the movement and pace of Salah to get in behind Saudi Arabia’s backline. It worked to perfection on 4 different occasions in the first half and the Egyptians will be left ruing those missed opportunities.

EL HADARY MAKES HISTORY

Essam El Hadary made history as the oldest player to play in the world cup at age 45. He proved that age is just a number by coming up with some impressive saves which included a 41st minute penalty save from Fahad Mosaed Al Muwallad Al Harbi. He was just unfortunate as he was let down by awful defending.

EGYPT’S QUESTIONABLE DEFENDING

Egypt’s pressing was suspect as they relatively allowed the Saudi’s enough space and time on the ball. Ahmed Fathy and Abdel-Shafi Mohammed were also ineffective as Al Faraj Salman and Al Dawsari Salem had a great game at the flanks. Otayf Abdullah was also immense in the midfield for Saudi Arabia as he overshadowed Elneny and Hamed Tarek. It was a poor performance from the Egyptian midfielders as they failed to stamp their authority on the game.