Hearts of Oak Hails Staunch Supporters Kwesi Arthur Despite Failing To Win BET Accolade

Accra Hearts of Oak have hailed Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Kwesi Arthur despite failing to win the Best New International Act at the BET awards.

Kwesi Arthur got nominated for his 'Grind Day' song was alongside Prince Waly (France), Mc Soffia (Brazil), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK), Iamddb (UK) and eventual winner Sjava (South Africa).

Last year, the Tema-based rapper appeared on a TV show in a Hearts replica jersey which earned him some followers.

Heads up, @KwesiArthur_. You have made all of us proud. You are a winner even based on the depths that you have risen from.







The only way for you, is UP. Keep moving up, keep shining, keep rising, keep grinding, and keep being awesome. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/Zwc2urCG8A — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 25, 2018

The 2018 Black Entertainment (BET) Awards was held in Los Angeles, the United States of America on Sunday, 24 June 2018.