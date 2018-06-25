modernghana logo

54 minutes ago | Football News

BREAKING NEWS: Dreams FC Skipper Leonard Owusu Completes Ashdod FC Move

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Dreams FC combative midfielder, Leonard Owusu has joined Israeli side Ashdod FC.

The Israeli side confirmed the signing of the Dreams FC skipper on Monday afternoon.

Owusu has been one of the most of the promising talents in this season’s Zylofon Cash Premier League after winning four man of the match award continuously in the ten games he played.

This season, the silky middleman has scored three goals and provided four assists.

However, the details of the contract is yet to be made known.

