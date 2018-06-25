Agya Koo Backs Kennedy Agyapong To Expose Anas

Renowned Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, who is popularly known as Agya Koo, has thrown his weight behind the member of Parliament for Assin central constituency Hon. Kennedy Agyapong ahead of the premiering of his 'Who watches the watchman' video.

The highly anticipated documentary is meant to expose the alleged corrupt practices of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeayew Anas.

In a promotional video released, Agya Koo is seen telling Ghanaians not to just conclude and make their judgment only by listening to one side of the ongoing brouhaha between the politician and the investigative journalist Anas.

He added that after going to watch the documentary of Anas' expose on the Ghana Football Federation and its former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, it would be right on the side of Ghanaians to also watch the documentary on Anas by Kennedy Agyapong and make their final conclusion.

The video from the honourable member of Parliament would be screened on Wednesday, June 27th on Net 2 TV.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com