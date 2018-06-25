Ghanaian Football Fan Dies In Russia

A football fan from Ghana died in the north-east of Moscow, reports MK.

According to the publication, the incident occurred around 14.00 on the Yurlovsky Proezd.

The 25-year-old citizen of Ghana felt unwell in the yard of the house where he rented an apartment.

Before that, he was playing football with a friend. The foreigner began to lose consciousness during the warm-up.

The ambulance which arrived to the place did not manage to save the foreign guest. According to preliminary data, the native of Ghana had a heart attack.

A fan passport was found at the man, which means he arrived to Russia for the World Cup.

The national team of Ghana does not participate in the championship.

