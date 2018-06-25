Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain Join Race For Jerome Boateng

The future of the Bayern defender Jerome Boateng remains unsolved as Manchester City and PSG are reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Manchester United were first to set their sights on Boateng, but now, according to 'SportBild', City and PSG have joined the race.

The footballer is not one of the untouchable players at Bayern, a situation that has not gone unnoticed for the rest of teams that would be happy to have the German in their ranks.

The two sets of Manchester and the Parisian team will do everything possible to sign Jerome Boateng, although it seems that the 'red devils' are in the lead.

'Sky Sports' points out that Bayern would have assessed Boateng at 50 million euros, an amount that the team led by Mourinho would be willing to pay.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com