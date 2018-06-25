John Paintsil's New Side KRC Genk Plans Series Of Pre-Season Friendlies Ahead Of New Campaign

John Paintsil's new side KRC Genk have lined up series of pre-season friendly matches.

The Belgian side, who started training on Sunday will engage lower side Bregel Sport on Wednesday, June 27.

They will also play Thes Sport on June 30 which will be followed with a practice camp in Horst, Venlo from 2-8 July where they will play the United Arab Emirates on July 5 and Valenciennes on July 8.

They will also play against fellow Belgian side Spouwen-Mopertingen on July 15 before wrapping up with a pre-season friendly against Greek giants Olympiakos.

Genk will then shift their attention on the qualifying round of the Europa League where they will take on the winner f the game between CS Fola Esch and Gilbrator or FC Prishtina of Kosovo.

The first leg will be played on July 26 at the Luminus Arena with the return leg fixed for August 2.

The Ghanaian joined the Belgian side on a permanent deal from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com