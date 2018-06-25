Edwin Gyasi Named In CSKA Sofia Squad For Austria Preseason Trip

Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has been named in CSKA Sofia's 26 man squad for the preseason trip of Austria.

CSKA Sofia are in Austria for a preseason tour where they play a couple of friendlies as they prepare for the new season.

The Bulgarian side will play Varin Nagasaki of Japan, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and BrÃ¸ndby (Denmark).

Gyasi joined the Bulgarians in February from Norwegian side Aalesund and has been a key member of the team.

Below is the full list from CSKA coach Nestor El Maestro for camping in Austria.

26 man squad

Vitautas Cherniyaskas, Georgi Kitanov, Dante Stipica, Slavi Petrov, Nikolay Bodurov, Bojidar Chorbadzhiyski, Steven Pereira, Stoycho Atanasov, Alexander Dyulgerov, Plamen Galabov, Angel Lyaskov, Boris Sekulic, Zheferson Teles, Valentin Antov, Alexander Georgiev, Christian Malinov, , Tiago Rodriguez, Ruben Pinto, Nikola Kolev, Giorgino, Enrique Rafael, Edwin Jesse, Kiril Despodov, Tonislav Yordanov, Fernando Karanga

