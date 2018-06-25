Sweden, Germany ‘Fight’… On Touchline After Low’s Staff Taunt

Germany spark bust-up by sarcastically clapping Sweden’s bench after Toni Kroos goal

Holders Germany grabbed a World Cup lifeline with a stoppage-time winner from Toni Kroos but the celebrations sparked a furious touchline row.

Sweden boss Janne Andersson accused the Germans of gloating and ‘rubbing his face’ in defeat after the goal which puts them back in control of their destiny in Group F.

“That got me really annoyed and angry,” fumed Andersson.

“Some of the group leaders of their team celebrated by running in our direction, rubbing it in our faces by making gestures.

“People behaved in ways that were not good. You should leave your opponents to feel sad. We had fought for 90 minutes and at the end, you should shake hands. You do not act in the way they did. So I was very angry with that.”

New video footage has emerged of a member of the German staff heading towards the Sweden dugout before making taunting gestures at his counterparts.

Inevitably, the Sweden bench reacted furiously, getting up quickly off their feet to retaliate, and a member of their staff was filmed heavily pushing the perpetrator.

And while the pushing and shoving was ongoing on the sidelines, Martin Olsson also took matters into his own hands by squirting his water bottle at the Germans.

The Swedes were also unhappy about a clear penalty not awarded when the game was goalless.

Even so they took the lead through Ola Toivonen before Marco Reus levelled early in the second half.