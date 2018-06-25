GFA Pledge To Comply With Legal Proceedings

Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association Wilfred Osei Kweku says its members implicated in Anas' investigative piece into corruption in football will submit to all criminal proceedings relating to the matter.

Government has stated clearly its position to dissolve the FA in its current state, a situation which has led to a halt in all football activities in the country.

However, the two most powerful decision making organs of the FA, the Executive Committee as well as the Emergency Committee remain functional with a number of the indicted members still active.

Osei Kweku insists that internal measures have been set in motion to have the indicted individuals removed according to the stipulated procedure.

He goes further to make the distinction that the start of their own internal processes to rid themselves of the corrupt individuals is not an attempt to thwart the efforts of the State to bring those in indicted in the video to book.

“The Executive does not have the power to force any member to resign.

“It does not mean that if you have been indicted you are no longer part of the FA.

“One has to go through legal processes, immediately after asking some of our colleague and other staff members who have been sighted in the piece to step aside, we also referred the matter to the Ethics Committee.

"This is not to say that all criminal proceeding are curtailed, that is far from it.

"We are Ghanaians and are subject to the laws of Ghana, ”he stated on Citi Fm’s Eye Witness news.

Meanwhile, Government has stated that following its meeting with FIFA, work is being done to ensure that interim measures are put in place to enable football in the country resume.